Educational institutions must get tobacco-free campus certificates, says Ariyalur Collector

July 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

All schools in the district have been directed to get tobacco-free campus certificates and ensure there is no sale of tobacco products near their premises.

At the district monitoring committee review meeting on Wednesday Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna urged the educational institutions in the district to get tobacco-free campus certificates and ensure the prohibition of tobacco sales around 100 metres from the campus.

The Collector also urged the Health Department officials to create awareness among the people of the usage of iodised salt and take steps to reduce the infant mortality and maternal mortality ratios.

