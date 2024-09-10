Educational institutions mark World Suicide Prevention Day

Educational institutions in Tiruchi on Tuesday observed World Suicide Prevention Day with a host of activities to create awareness of the issue among the public and student community.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagged off a rally conducted by students and faculty of Bishop Heber College in the city. The rally was based on the theme ‘Changing the narrative on suicide.’

It was organised by the college’s Suicide Prevention Club, Youth Red Cross and Centre for Mental Health and Emotional Well-being in association with the PG and Research Department of Social Work, and covered the distance between the campus to Mathuram Hospital in Puthur.

“We want to advise young Indians to refrain from taking the extreme step of suicidembecause they are a valuable asset of our country. Youth should not become upset over issues such as exam failure or being scolded by their parents and lose hope,” said a student representative who participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, over 500 students of Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre marked the day by standing in formation of a yellow ribbon, the global symbol of suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

“This yellow ribbon represents our dedication to breaking the silence around mental health struggles. We believe that with compassion, support, and awareness, suicide can be prevented,” chairman R. Shivakumar said in a statement.

SRM students held placards with messages of hope and resilience. The event also featured talks by mental health professionals, who shared insights on early intervention and available resources for those in need.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

