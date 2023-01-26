Educational institutions felicitate faculty, students for performance in nation-building activities

January 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

TIRUCHI Educational institutions celebrated Republic Day by honouring faculty and students who had performed well in nation-building activities, and delivery of talks with messages of patriotism.

At Bharathidasan University, Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, unfurled the national flag, and honoured NSS volunteers who had taken part in the 26th National Youth Festival at Dharwad.

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, celebrated the 74th Republic Day by honouring faculty and support staff in recognition of their services.

Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar unfurled the national flag and delivered a talk on sacrifices by social reformers for securing the country’s Independence. He urged students to derive utility of the Naan Mudalvan platform for sharpening skills and contributing to nation-building. At the university’s College of Fisheries Engineering at Nagapattinam, Mohammad Tanveer, Dean In-Charge unfurled the national flag.

A talk on importance of the sovereign republic was delivered by Director of National Institute of Technology - Puducherry, by the Institute Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy. A guard of honour was presented to him by a contingent of National Cadet Corps.

At National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), Director G. Aghila spoke of India’s standing in the global arena, and on the role of higher educational institutions for the country’s upliftment.

NCC cadets performed a rifle drill. It was followed by rendering of patriotic songs and cultural performances by the Children’s club, students and campus community members.