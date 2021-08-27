Colleges in ‘wait and watch’ mode to offer teacher education programme

Colleges of education in the region that had been helplessly watching the declining patronage for the traditional B.Ed. programmes are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode in the wake of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) deciding to put on hold its approval for launch of four-year integrated B.Sc. B.Ed. and B.A.B.Ed. programmes.

The demand for the programme began to slide since 2015-16 from when NCTE had doubled the duration of B.Ed. to two years, according to a functionary of a college of education in Tiruchi. The advantage in the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is that the students will be able to save a year.

In the central districts, the ITEP is being offered by Central University of Tamil Nadu at Tiruvarur, and SASTRA Deemed to be University and Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology in Thanjavur district.

Since the NCTE has specified that the ITEP can be offered only by ‘composite institutions,’ government-aided arts and science colleges of long standing are interested in offering the programme, but are not certain if the Department of Higher Education in the State will permit flexibility. For, the teacher-education courses are being granted affiliation separately by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University.

‘There are indeed challenges in implementing the ITEP. That explains why the implementation has been suspended for a year. In fact, the implementation could take a longer time since the system has to be made flexible enough,’ C. Thangamuthu, former Chairman, Southern Regional Committee of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) said.

Prof. Thangamuthu who had served in the capacity in NCTE for two terms said implementation of ITEP in a vibrant environment of arts and science colleges was indeed essential to build competency of teachers.

The way out for the existing colleges of education was to merge themselves with arts and science colleges, he said.

“There have been instances of colleges of education applying to the NCTE to offer the four-year ITEP. But, a clarity has not yet emerged on their eligibility to offer the programmes. Nor has there been any inspection by NCTE committees in these institutions.

This had prompted the NCTE to postpone implementation of ITEP by a year to 2022-23,” S. Senthilnathan, Professor, Department of Educational Technology, Tiruchi, said.