Education loan awareness camps in Tiruvarur district on August 13 and 16

Published - August 10, 2024 05:04 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration and the district lead bank will conduct education loan awareness camps in Tiruvarur district on August 13 and 16.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said the camp would be conducted on August 13 at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Mannargudi, and the RDO office in Tiruvarur on August 16. Aspiring students pursuing higher education and their parents can meet officials of banks offering education loans between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the venues on the dates mentioned against them, she said.

