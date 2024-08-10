The district administration and the district lead bank will conduct education loan awareness camps in Tiruvarur district on August 13 and 16.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said the camp would be conducted on August 13 at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Mannargudi, and the RDO office in Tiruvarur on August 16. Aspiring students pursuing higher education and their parents can meet officials of banks offering education loans between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the venues on the dates mentioned against them, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.