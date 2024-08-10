GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education loan awareness camps in Tiruvarur district on August 13 and 16

Published - August 10, 2024 05:04 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration and the district lead bank will conduct education loan awareness camps in Tiruvarur district on August 13 and 16.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree said the camp would be conducted on August 13 at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Mannargudi, and the RDO office in Tiruvarur on August 16. Aspiring students pursuing higher education and their parents can meet officials of banks offering education loans between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the venues on the dates mentioned against them, she said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / education loans

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.