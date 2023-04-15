HamberMenu
Education is a crucial tool to ensure social justice, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

April 15, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Education plays a crucial role in creating an inclusive society and ensuring social justice, said Minister for Finance and Human Resources Development Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 179th College Day of St. Joseph’s College, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said though Tamil Nadu has only 6% of the population of India, nearly 15% of educational institutions established centuries ago have their presence in the State.

Throughout history, the State continued to be the centre of knowledge for many years because of our accommodative culture. Tamil Nadu welcomed scholars from all across the world who brought in immense knowledge. Christian missionaries and medical missions in the past established many educational institutions that are now functioning as centres of excellence, he said.

Tradition and legacy are not a barrier to innovation and adaptation, he said and added that elected representatives always keep education as a prime moving force to ensure social justice and inclusivity.

The Minister conferred St. Joseph Research Excellence Award on S. Ignacimuthu, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathiar and Madras Universities.

K. Srinivasa Raghavan, Deputy Director General and State Informatics Officer, NIC, Chennai, are among the others present at the function.

