EDII-TN to offer one year PG Diploma course in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute, a State government promoted educational institute to identify and train young entrepreneurs, will launch a one-year PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from July, said C. Uma Shankar, Additional Chief Secretary and Director, EDII-TN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the programme would be offered in association with Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute, Ahmedabad. It would design and syllabus of the course, which was aimed at identifying the potential entrepreneurs so as to transform them as entrepreneurs.

A total of 500 persons would be admitted in the course. Based on the performance of the entrance test and interview, the candidates would be selected for the course. A quota system had been designed to select students from all districts. While 50 candidates would be selected from Chennai, Coimbatore district would be given 40 seats. The quota for Tiruchi, Madurai and Salem would be 25 each. The respective district Collectors would take a lead role in identifying potential talents.

Mr. Shankar said that the process of selection would begin soon. Basic qualification for the programme would be any undergraduate degree. The potential of entrepreneurship among the candidates would be the main criteria for the selection. It would be brought out during the selection process. The course would be more of practical. While 50% of the classes would be conducted in Chennai, remaining classes would be conducted at Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute. The course was equivalent to the similar courses offered by leading B schools. The idea was to make all candidates as entrepreneurs at the end of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.