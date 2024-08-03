GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Edappadi K. Palaniswami meets M.R. Vijayabhaskar

Published - August 03, 2024 05:37 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met former Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, who was on conditional bail after being arrested in connection with the two landgrab cases, at his residence on Friday.

Accompanied by AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M. Thambi Durai and senior leaders, Mr. Palaniswami spent about an hour at Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s residence and enquired about his health.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the cases were foisted against Mr. Vijayabhaskar to divert the attention of the people from the arrest of former DMK Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was in prison in a money laundering case. Mr. Vijayabhaskar would come out clean in the cases. The DMK government continued to foist cases against the former Ministers and leaders of the AIADMK. They would fight the cases legally and prove their innocence, he added.

