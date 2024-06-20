Edappadi indicts the DMK government for failing to check the sale of ‘illicit liquor’.

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for its failure to check the sale of ‘illicit liquor’ which had claimed the lives of three persons in Kallakuruchi district.

Addressing the media here on June 19, the former Chief Minister said that he was disheartened on hearing that more than 40 persons have fallen ill after consuming ‘illicit arrack’ while three persons have lost their lives. Stating that death due to consumption of ‘illicit arrack’ was on the rise ever since the DMK government assumed office, he exhorted the State machinery to deal with the ‘illicit arrack’ and drug menace with an iron hand.

Terming the forthcoming DMK’s agitation against the NEET as a farce, Palaniswami said that the ruling party ‘armed with’ 40 MPs should exert pressure on the Centre in stead of staging ‘such acts’ before the people.

Regretting the plight of Delta farmers who have suffered a lot by taking up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation during the three cultivation seasons, including the current season, in view of the DMK government failing to extend crop insurance protection for ‘kuruvai’, he demanded that at least 24-hour power supply for irrigation should be made available to help those who have gone in for ‘kuruvai’ crop relying on their energised bore wells this season.

Criticising the DMK government for including the amount earmarked for the 100-days-work scheme in the ₹78.67 crore Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package, the AIADMK general secretary listed out the measures implemented by the previous AIADMK government to help the farmers whenever their financial status was affected due to crop loss they suffered in view of the unexpected natural calamities.

Responding to a question on the “possibility of” O.Panneerselvam getting accommodated back in AIADMK, Palaniswami replied in the negative by stating that OPS had always worked against the interests of the party.

Terming him as a “self-centric” politician, the AIADMK general secretary said that in 1989 OPS remained in the “Janaki” camp and never remained loyal to ‘Amma’ and the party.

