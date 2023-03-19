Edamalaipatti Pudur underbridge becomes a junkyard

March 19, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The vacant space beneath Edamalaipatti Pudur overbridge in Tiruchi, which has been neglected for years, has become a junkyard and safe place for antisocial elements.

Over the last few months, the entire space under the bridge has turned into a convenient shelter for encroachers. Scrap dealers occupy most of the space to store their materials, while the civic body’s conservancy workers conveniently dump the waste collection bins and pushcarts.

Residents claimed that the conservancy workers are using the vacant space to dump the waste collected from nearby households. “They also engage in segregating and discarding garbage on the spot. Depending on the situation and convenience, some garbage collectors set fire to the waste at night,” said S. Maniraj, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.

Since the overbridge is located in a residential neighbourhood, the unhygienic surrounding has irked the residents. “Though there are two healthcare centres located near to the underbridge, nobody is mindful of the public space, and they dispose of the trash just like that,” he added.

According to the residents, the space has emerged as a hub for anti-social elements and activities, especially during the night. “The illegal activities have a free run not only due to poor maintenance and lighting but also because of a lack of police surveillance. There have also been a few theft cases,” said D. Joseph, a shopkeeper.

“Despite a police station located nearby, these activities amidst the residential colonies have been going unchecked. Police should step up surveillance in such locations to ensure the safety of the public,” said Thangavel, a commuter.

Though the civic body has spruced up most of the underbridges such as the Aristo bridge, TVS toll-gate bridge, and the Thennur bridge, the vacant space beneath Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge remains neglected. Residents claimed that the civic body has excluded the bridge as it is located in an underdeveloped area which is close to the outskirts of the city.

When contacted, the senior Corporation official said, “We will look into the issue and take necessary action against those involved in such activities, and steps will be taken to remove the waste collection bins kept under the bridge.”