ED teams conduct checks at sand mining sites in Pudukottai and Ariyalur

October 15, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Teams of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted checks for several hours at some sand mining sites in Pudukottai and Ariyalur district on Sunday.

The ED team escorted by Central Armed Police Force personnel launched the checks at the sand mining site in Perunavalur and the sand yard at Amanji. Both places are near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district.

Police sources said the ED team used a drone to carry out an aerial survey of the site and survey equipment as part of their operation. The checks were reportedly aimed at finding out the extent of sand mined from the site which has been closed ever since the ED conducted simultaneous searches over a month ago at sand mining sites, sales depots and other locations suspected to be involved in sand mining scam based on allegations of money laundering and large-scale tax evasion.

The team thereafter conducted a check at a sand mining site in Panavayal near Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district. This site had remained closed for six months, the sources said. The day-long check in Ariyalur district was conducted at the Vellar sand mining site between Illupanur and Senthamangalam. The team used a drone to carry out an aerial survey of the site, the sources added.