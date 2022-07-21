ED team questions Sri Lankan nationals in Tiruchi special camp

It comes a day after NIA searched the premises and seized incriminating materials

A team from the Enforcement Directorate held inquiries with some inmates of a special camp in Tiruchi on Thursday, a day after the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at the premises and seized incriminating materials.

Police sources said a four-member ED team visited the camp, where Sri Lankans and other foreign nationals have been lodged.

The team held inquiries with seven Sri Lankan nationals, particularly regarding their financial transactions, the sources said, adding that the questioning lasted over five hours.

The sources said the seven Sri Lankan nationals were on Wednesday quizzed by the NIA investigators, who had seized incriminating documents, mobile phones and SIM cards during their day-long searches inside the camp, where Sri Lankan nationals account for a majority of the inmates.