ADVERTISEMENT

ED searches residences of sand mining contractors in Pudukottai

November 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two teams carried our searches at the residence of sand mining contractors S. Ramachandran at Muthupattinam and Karikalan at Kulanthiranpattu

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of sand mining contractors S. Ramachandran and Karikalan in Pudukottai.

According to police sources, the ED officials carried out checks at Mr. Ramachandran’s house in Muthupattinam village near Vallathirakottai, and a separate team searched the house of Mr. Karikalan, said to be a close associate of Mr. Ramachandran, at Kulanthiranpattu near Karambakudi.

Paramilitary personnel provided security cover to the ED teams during the checks at both places. The searches, which were launched on Saturday morning, went on till evening, said the police sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, the ED teams conducted similar searches at the office and residences of Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Karikalan and bundles of documents were confiscated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US