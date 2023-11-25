HamberMenu
ED searches residences of sand mining contractors in Pudukottai

Two teams carried our searches at the residence of sand mining contractors S. Ramachandran at Muthupattinam and Karikalan at Kulanthiranpattu

November 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of sand mining contractors S. Ramachandran and Karikalan in Pudukottai.

According to police sources, the ED officials carried out checks at Mr. Ramachandran’s house in Muthupattinam village near Vallathirakottai, and a separate team searched the house of Mr. Karikalan, said to be a close associate of Mr. Ramachandran, at Kulanthiranpattu near Karambakudi.

Paramilitary personnel provided security cover to the ED teams during the checks at both places. The searches, which were launched on Saturday morning, went on till evening, said the police sources.

In September, the ED teams conducted similar searches at the office and residences of Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Karikalan and bundles of documents were confiscated.

