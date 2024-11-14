ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests two Chinese nationals from special camp in Tiruchi in money laundering case

Published - November 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Directorate of Enforcement has arrested two Chinese nationals from the special camp in Tiruchi in connection with an online money laundering case. Official sources said the ED team arrived at the special camp on Wednesday evening and conducted inquiries with the Chinese nationals Xia Ya Mao and Yuvan Lun in connection with the case. 

The team obtained permission from the Tiruchi District Collector who has the jurisdictional control over the Special Camp, housing foreign nationals against whom cases had been booked at various police stations in the State. The team produced the two before a local magistrate on Thursday afternoon, sources added. 

