 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED arrests two Chinese nationals from special camp in Tiruchi in money laundering case

Published - November 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Directorate of Enforcement has arrested two Chinese nationals from the special camp in Tiruchi in connection with an online money laundering case. Official sources said the ED team arrived at the special camp on Wednesday evening and conducted inquiries with the Chinese nationals Xia Ya Mao and Yuvan Lun in connection with the case. 

The team obtained permission from the Tiruchi District Collector who has the jurisdictional control over the Special Camp, housing foreign nationals against whom cases had been booked at various police stations in the State. The team produced the two before a local magistrate on Thursday afternoon, sources added. 

Published - November 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.