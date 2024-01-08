ECRC rehabilitates mentally ill in Tiruchi

January 08, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Efforts made by the district administration along with various stakeholders have resulted in rescuing and treating mentally ill persons wandering in the city at the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) in Tiruchi.

In the past six months, over 50 mentally ill persons were rescued from the city streets during special drives conducted by the district authorities. These persons are undergoing treatment at the ECRC and government-recognised non-governmental organisations in the city.

Funded by the State Health Department, the ECRC functioning on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here, has a team of doctors, nurses, and social workers attached to it to take care of the rescued wandering mentally ill persons.

The 10-bed centre is equipped to provide psycho-social therapy, psychotherapy, and electroconvulsive treatment depending on the condition of the patient. It aims at providing medical care and psychosocial support post-rescue and reuniting them with their family.

The wandering mentally ill people were being rescued from the streets by government-recognised NGOs and ambulance service 102. After registration of the first information report at the jurisdictional police station, they were admitted to the hospital for medical screening to ascertain if they had any external injury or sickness.

According to a source, only people with serious mental illness are being admitted at the ECRC. At present, the centre is taking care of four rescued mentally ill persons.

Special drives to rescue mentally ill wandering on the streets are being carried out by district authorities in association with NGOs. In such cases, the rescued persons, after detailed clinical screening and psychiatrist assessment, would be accommodated at the homes for care and psycho-social support. They will also be provided follow-up treatment and care.