Economists discuss climate change at conference

January 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The economic dimensions of climate change that can have adverse impact on the economy, society and environment were deliberated upon at the 43rd annual conference of the Association of Economists of Tamil Nadu (AET) hosted by the Bharathidasan University’s Department of Economics recently.

Research papers on economic dimensions of climate change and the labour market with special reference to migration and monetary policy in the digital era were presented at the conference.

About 700 members of the association participated in the two-day conference, which was inaugurated by BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

The conference discussed the various issues, challenges and opportunities pertaining to the production and consumption of millets in Tamil Nadu and the country.

The regional economics of Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were also discussed.

AET honoured T.R. Jayaraj, M. Soundarapandian and S. Theenathayalan with Lifetime Achievement awards; Dr. N. Mani, Dr. C. Selvaraj and Dr. Pragasam with Senior Economist awards; and S. Sangeetha and S. Panimaya Mercy with Young Economist awards.

