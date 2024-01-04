GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Economists discuss climate change at conference

January 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The economic dimensions of climate change that can have adverse impact on the economy, society and environment were deliberated upon at the 43rd annual conference of the Association of Economists of Tamil Nadu (AET) hosted by the Bharathidasan University’s Department of Economics recently.

Research papers on economic dimensions of climate change and the labour market with special reference to migration and monetary policy in the digital era were presented at the conference.

About 700 members of the association participated in the two-day conference, which was inaugurated by BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam.

The conference discussed the various issues, challenges and opportunities pertaining to the production and consumption of millets in Tamil Nadu and the country.

The regional economics of Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were also discussed.

AET honoured T.R. Jayaraj, M. Soundarapandian and S. Theenathayalan with Lifetime Achievement awards; Dr. N. Mani, Dr. C. Selvaraj and Dr. Pragasam with Senior Economist awards; and S. Sangeetha and S. Panimaya Mercy with Young Economist awards.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / economy (general) / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.