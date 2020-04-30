Economic potential of ‘kadukkai’ not being realised

Elders in the Malayalee tribal community on Pachamalai Hills lament that the younger generation is not tapping the economic potential of kadukkai (harde whole) nuts available in plenty on the hills.

A few decades back, the nuts used to be procured by the dyeing industries based in Namakkal and Salem districts.

But, with the passage of years, the focus of the community got shifted to tapioca and cashew. The number of kadukkai trees, most of which are on patta lands, has also dwindled, according to tribal residents. The youngsters choose to look for employment in the plains rather than make a living by collecting minor forest produce, P. Perumal, district unit president of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Tribe Peravai, said.

Also called inknut, it is used to make grey/black tones to naturally dye clothes, and used in Ayurveda for its extraordinary therapeutic benefits. Unlike in other hilly terrains, the availability of forest produce such as honey and wax is not available on the Pachamalai hills due to the limited extent of forest cover.

The Malayali community on the Pachamalai hills will be benefited if they are enabled by the Forest Department to raise kadukai trees, bamboo and nellikai (gooseberry), Mr. Perumal said. At present, only the tamarind trees are economically beneficial to the tribal community, he said.

The Forest Department and the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department are currently implementing special schemes for betterment of the livelihood of the tribal community.

Pachamalai is one of the 10 areas in seven districts of the State chosen for implementation of Integrated Tribal Development Programme.

The areas where the tribal population exceeds 50 % or more were chosen for implementation of the schemes.