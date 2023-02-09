Eco-warriors help to clean up waterbodies in Manachanallur

February 09, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Environmental agencies in the region helped to rejuvenate four lakes in and around Thirupanjali village in Manachanallur taluk on Thursday, by removing overgrown vegetation, garbage and encroachments in a drive to safeguard water resources for the future.

“Our priority is to revive water bodies that have fallen into disuse, and could be valuable sources of irrigation. The Thirupanjali lake was our 131st project; we hope to repeat this process throughout the State, as saving the underground water table from further depletion is essential for the environment,” Karthikeyan Velusamy, president, Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmer’s Association (KAIFA), told The Hindu.

KAIFA, which has spread its activities across Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Sivangagai districts, will be replenishing four more lakes over the next few days. The NGO’s tasks include planting Miyawaki forests and reusing the mud from the excavation to strengthen the banks of the water bodies.

“While water bodies in urban areas suffer from sewage contamination, in the villages, they are filled up with mud and used as fields or as dumping yards. We follow the government records to determine the coordinates of the lake or tank and then proceed with the help of local civic administration officials and the residents,” Mr. Velusamy said.

Thursday’s cleanup was conducted at Thirupanjali Teppakulam, Goundampatti Keelur and Goundampatti Melur. KAIFA provided the earth-mover equipment and driver (sponsored by a corporate company) while fuel costs were funded by the public in the area.

“We have found that allowing water bodies to thrive helps to reduce dependence on bore wells. While cleaning Thirupanjali lake, we assessed that the ground water level had decreased to 1,000 metres due to the excessive drilling. If the irrigation tanks are refilled and maintained well, farmers will not have to face water shortage,” said P. Balathandayuthabani, of the Tiruchi-based ecology group Paluyir Padai which partnered with KAIFA in Thursday’s operations.

It was estimated that approximately 20 acres of waterbed areas were reclaimed in the cleanup operation on Thursday.