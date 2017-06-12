Dormitory at Pachamalai proves to be a big hit

The eco-tourism endeavour by the Forest Department at Pachamalai has been attracting a large number of tourists, with visitors from different parts of the State making a beeline to the hills.

According to Forest officials, tourists have been making advance booking for the dormitory which is a low-priced accommodation. “There are two dormitories and each dormitory can accommodate 10 adults,” a Forest officer told The Hindu on Sunday.

Tourists are elated over the facility and additional entertainment available at Pachamalai. The interpretation centre in the vicinity has been another attraction for the visitors, particularly children. “The sound of each and every animal and the detailed description of various species of butterflies at Pachamalai has caught the attention of a number of tourists,” the official said.

The Forest Department has planned to provide air-conditioned facility to some of the rooms at the tree-top houses. “There has been a demand for air-conditioned suits and we have planned to fulfil the same,” he said.

A fair rent of ₹2,000 a day has been a major attraction for the dormitory. “Visitors from distant places stay at the dormitory and go around the important places. The herbal farm set up by the Forest Department is another attraction,” he said.

Failure of monsoon

Due to the continuous failure of monsoon, a cross section of tourists who trek up to the waterfall, are a disappointed lot. “We hope that the water flow in the falls will stabilise if the monsoon sets in without delay,” he said. The Forest Department had developed the area by setting up 80 stone steps deep into hills, as part of eco-tourism project. “Prior to the implementation of the project, the falls could not be accessed. But, setting up of stone steps, had facilitated the tourists to access the falls and take bath,” he said.