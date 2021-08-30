Eco-pavilion coming up at science park in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is constructing an eco-pavilion, featuring environmental conservation methods and anti-pollution solutions, on Anna Nagar Science Park campus.

The project, constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh, was delayed due to COVID-19 and would soon be completed, official sources said.

The Science Park in Anna Nagar, Thennur, is the first of its kind in the city and attracts children and adults alike. Set up to provide scientific exposure to children, the park features around 20 pieces of scientific equipment along with life-size statues of animals. In line with the intention to teach children, an eco-pavilion featuring nature conservation methods is being set up.

The eco-pavilion will feature models of rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, micro-composting yards and bio-mechanisation, among others. A miniature city will be created with working models of the methods. Electricity will be utilised to power the methods and to illuminate street lights and other details in the project. A glass enclosure will be made for each of the models such that it could be kept at arm's length.

A Chennai-based art director has been roped in to make the miniature city and work is under way. Similar displays have also been made in Thanjavur and Salem cities. “The work from designing the boards, making houses, conservation methods and installing them takes about 10 days,” , he said.

The work at the Anna Nagar Science Park is nearing completion and will be over within the week, he added.

To attract children to the eco-pavilion, the features have been set up in an enclosure imitating the rock-cut sculptures in Mahabalipuram. “People will be drawn towards the eco-pavilion through the Mahabalipuram imitation and would learn about the conservation methods when they enter the enclosure. A room with a projector has also been set up for special screenings,” a senior corporation official told The Hindu.

The eco-pavilion project has been funded by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in order to promote anti-polluting methods to conserve natural resources. The pavilion will soon be thrown open to the public.