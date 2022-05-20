ECG inventor to be remembered

Medical professionals will be commemorating the contribution of Willem Einthoven, the Dutch physiologist who invented the electrocardiograph (ECG), here on May 21.

M. Chenniappan, senior consultant cardiologist and founder-chairman of ECG and ECHO Club of Tiruchi, told the media here on Thursday that there would be a host of activities to raise awareness of this simple diagnostic tool that continues to be in use in cardiology. “We want to record our appreciation of Dr. Einthoven’s work by observing World ECG Day on his birth anniversary -May 21, 1860. The ECG has helped in saving millions of lives globally, and though it captures just a 10-second glimpse of the heart’s functioning, an ECG report can guide a doctor to provide the patient the correct medical treatment.”

On Saturday, the club is planning to hold an interaction with the public through a dial-in show on All India Radio, a workshop for paramedical and nursing staff at Blossoms Hotel and an online orientation for doctors’ Club members. Other doctors have been requested to take ECG free of cost on this day for their patients.