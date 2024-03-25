EC notifies alternative ID proof for voting

March 25, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Election Commission has notified seven photo identity documents as alternative documents that can be produced for the casting of vote by the electors who do not have the Electoral Photo Identity Card.

According to a press release issued by the District Information and Public Relations department, Thanjavur, on Monday the following documents can be produced by voters for exercising their franchise - Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks/post offices, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the National Population Registry, passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photograph issued by the Central/State governments, public sector units and public limited companies, official identity cards issued to Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Members of Legislative Council, and the Unique Disability Identification Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

