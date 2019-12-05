EB Road still overrun by encroachments

Contrary to the decision arrived at a Road Safety Council meeting held recently, the East Boulevard Road in the city continues to be filled with encroachments.

A meeting of the council held on November 28 had directed the Transport department to take steps to remove encroachments from the road so as to pave the way for operation of TN State Transport Corporation and private buses from December 1. However, till Thursday no action seemed to have been initiated to clear encroachments from the road. The council had also directed the officials to ensure that all buses, both private and State, were operated only on the permitted routes. Officials were told to initiate stern action against violations, according to an official press release issued after the meeting.

Operation of town bus services on the East Boulevard Road has been a vexed issue in the city. The road, which runs parallel to the West Boulevard Road, has remained without direct access to public transport as town buses did not ply via the road for more than a couple of decades now, primarily due to encroachments on the road and the traffic bottleneck to the rear side of the Gandhi Market.

More than a dozen route permits were held by the State Transport Corporation and private bus operators to ply via the road. But the buses were mostly operated via the West Boulevard Road and Gandhi Market.

Since the road remained largely underutilised, it has been used for parking lorries even though a lorry shed is functioning on the road. Many shopkeepers too have encroached upon the road to extend their business space. The Town Railway Station, which is located off the road, has also suffered poor patronage in the absence of town bus link.

Town buses were operated via the road from Chathram Bus Stand to Tiruverumbur/Thuvakudi in the past and sporadic attempts to resume services via the road have been short-lived or unsuccessful. The buses have to go via Butterworth Road, East Boulevard Road and Fish Market to reach Thanjavur Road and head towards Tiruverumbur or Thuvakudi. Earlier this year, the district administration had taken steps to resume town bus services on the route.

A TNSTC official, who did not want to identified, claimed on Thursday that the corporation buses were operating via the road and the Road Safety Council’s directive was meant only for private operators.

The Road Safety Council also directed the Corporation to remove encroachments from the pedestrian pavements on the southern side of the Teppakulam of the Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple on the NSB Road.

The Assistant Director of Town Panchayats was directed to take steps to remove encroachments on the pedestrian pathway between the Salem/Thuraiyur bus stop and the Uthamarkovil road over bridge.