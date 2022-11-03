EB releases complaint cell’s phone number

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 03, 2022 19:10 IST

The TANGEDCO Thanjavur division has notified a contact number for consumers to contact in case of any emergency or complaint with respect to power distribution/disruption during the northeast monsoon. In a press release, the Superintending Engineer, TANGEDCO Thanjavur division, M. Nalini has urged the people to dial 94987 94987 if they witnessed or came across overhead power cables cut and lying on the ground or junction boxes inundated in rainwater.

She called upon the people to avoid going near cut power cables and those lying on the ground and near junction boxes surrounded by rainwater during the monsoon period.

