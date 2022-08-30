EB complaint cell number
THANJAVUR The Tangedco, Thanjavur Division, has announced that complaints/grievances regarding power supply can be lodged through mobile phone.
Disclosing this in an official release, Superintending Engineer M.Nalini has said that the complaints/grievances could be lodged by dialling 94987 94987 to get them redressed.
