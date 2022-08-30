Tiruchirapalli

EB complaint cell number

THANJAVUR The Tangedco, Thanjavur Division, has announced that complaints/grievances regarding power supply can be lodged through mobile phone.

Disclosing this in an official release, Superintending Engineer M.Nalini has said that the complaints/grievances could be lodged by dialling 94987 94987 to get them redressed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2022 6:53:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/eb-complaint-cell-number/article65829758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY