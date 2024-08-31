ADVERTISEMENT

Eatery sealed in Kulithalai after customer finds rat in paruppu vadai

Published - August 31, 2024 06:15 pm IST - KARUR

The municipal officials have sent the samples to the Food Safety Laboratory in Madurai, the consumer has been admitted to hospital with complaints of nausea

The Hindu Bureau

An eatery at Kadambarkoil, Kulithalai, was sealed after a customer found a deep-fried rat in a paruppu vadai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Karthi, 33, electrician from Mariammankoil, ordered vadai from the snack shop and took a bite and realised that it was unusually hard and rubbery. Upon closer look, he was shocked to find a rat with a tail. When Mr. Karthi confronted the eatery owner, Babu, the latter tried to downplay the incident, leading to an argument. Mr. Karthi was admitted to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai with complaints of nausea.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Kulithalai Municipality and the Food Safety Department collected a sample of the vadai and sealed the shop.

N. Nandakumar, Commissioner of Kulithalai Municipality, said that preliminary inquiry revealed the presence of pieces of rat in the vadai. The sample had been sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Madurai for examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Sivaramapandian, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Karur, told The Hindu that Mr. Karthi was under observation and was expected to be discharged soon. Action would be taken after the results are received from the lab.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food safety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US