Eatery sealed in Kulithalai after customer finds rat in paruppu vadai

An eatery at Kadambarkoil, Kulithalai, was sealed after a customer found a deep-fried rat in a paruppu vadai on Friday.

According to sources, Karthi, 33, electrician from Mariammankoil, ordered vadai from the snack shop and took a bite and realised that it was unusually hard and rubbery. Upon closer look, he was shocked to find a rat with a tail. When Mr. Karthi confronted the eatery owner, Babu, the latter tried to downplay the incident, leading to an argument. Mr. Karthi was admitted to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai with complaints of nausea.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Kulithalai Municipality and the Food Safety Department collected a sample of the vadai and sealed the shop.

N. Nandakumar, Commissioner of Kulithalai Municipality, said that preliminary inquiry revealed the presence of pieces of rat in the vadai. The sample had been sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Madurai for examination.

K. Sivaramapandian, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Karur, told The Hindu that Mr. Karthi was under observation and was expected to be discharged soon. Action would be taken after the results are received from the lab.