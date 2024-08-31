GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eatery sealed in Kulithalai after customer finds rat in paruppu vadai

The municipal officials have sent the samples to the Food Safety Laboratory in Madurai, the consumer has been admitted to hospital with complaints of nausea

Updated - August 31, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 06:15 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

An eatery at Kadambarkoil, Kulithalai, was sealed after a customer found a deep-fried rat in a paruppu vadai on Friday.

According to sources, Karthi, 33, electrician from Mariammankoil, ordered vadai from the snack shop and took a bite and realised that it was unusually hard and rubbery. Upon closer look, he was shocked to find a rat with a tail. When Mr. Karthi confronted the eatery owner, Babu, the latter tried to downplay the incident, leading to an argument. Mr. Karthi was admitted to the Government Hospital in Kulithalai with complaints of nausea.

Upon receiving information, officials from the Kulithalai Municipality and the Food Safety Department collected a sample of the vadai and sealed the shop.

N. Nandakumar, Commissioner of Kulithalai Municipality, said that preliminary inquiry revealed the presence of pieces of rat in the vadai. The sample had been sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Madurai for examination.

K. Sivaramapandian, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, Karur, told The Hindu that Mr. Karthi was under observation and was expected to be discharged soon. Action would be taken after the results are received from the lab.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.