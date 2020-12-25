‘Eat Right Pudukottai’ launched

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday inaugurated ‘Eat Right Pudukottai’ - an initiative to ensure safe and healthy food besides sustainable food to all public in the district.

Pudukottai is one among the 150 districts identified in the country for the initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. A host of activities have been planned under the initiative by coordinating with the public, food traders, manufacturers of food items and officials of various government departments to create awareness about the objectives of the initiative and the need to consume healthy food besides to impart necessary training.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Designated Officer, Food Safety R. Ramesh Babu and others participated, an official release said.