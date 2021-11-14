Earthen lamp-makers apprehensive of sales ahead of Karthigai

TIRUCHI

14 November 2021 18:05 IST

Sculptors making earthen lamps for Deepavali and Karthigai Deepam have taken out the potters wheel in the hope of better sales this year. If the COVID-19 lockdown has ruined their business so far, heavy rainfall has made matters worse.

Pottery was once a remunerative business for atleast 100 families in Thiruvanaikovil. They depended on their skills to earn and make a living. Now, however, less than 10 families remain. While some have moved on to making pots and pans which are in demand, most others have shifted to daily-wage labour.

The potters have just begun to purchase clay and make traditional vilaku lit during Karthigai Deepam. “We did not make any for Deepavali as incessant rain meant that it could not dry under the sun,” L. Ganesan, a potter said.

The cost of clay too has gone up. A load of clay, enough to fill a mini-truck, costs ₹ 3,000. Nearly 10,000 lamps can be made from it.

Mr. Ganesan has involved his family in painting the earthen lamps in bright colours to attract customers and wholesalers. “As there is sunlight, we began to make the lamps this morning. Otherwise, we would have refrained,” he said.

Wholesalers who purchase lamps from the lamp makers and sell them at the market too are apprehensive.

The potters also continue to demand mechanised potters wheels from the district administration. While many potters across the State have been given such wheels, none at Thiruvanaikovil have received them so far.

They also sought government intervention in promoting pottery. “There are exhibitions held all through the year. If the district administration allows us to set up shops, we will be able to earn a living,” Mr. Ganesan's wife said.