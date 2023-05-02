HamberMenu
Earth mover driver drowns in Cauvery river

May 02, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a bulldozer drowned in the Cauvery river when the vehicle operated by him capsized at Punjai Pugalar near here on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the driver, Rajesh, 35, of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, was engaged in removing sand so as to divert the watercourse to facilitate the construction of a barrage across the river.

On noticing Rajesh battling for his life as he was stuck in the cabin of the bull dozer that capsized in the water, drivers of the other two earthmovers swung into action to save him. They managed to rescue him by breaking open the cabin. Rajesh was subsequently taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Velayuthampalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

