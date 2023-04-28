April 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A suggestion to open the Mettur dam earlier than the usual date of June 12 in view of the adequate water storage was made at the farmers grievances day meeting held here on Friday.

Participating in the meeting chaired by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver at Thanjavur, P. Kalaivanan a retired official said that in view of the present storage and the possibility of adequate inflow during monsoon in view of the Supreme Court order around 232 tmcft could be utilised for cultivation of ‘kuruvai’, ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ crops.

Stating that ‘kuruvai’ crop could be raised in about 5.30 lakh acres, ‘samba’ in 8.90 lakh acres and ‘thaladi’ in 4.41 lakh acres during the forthcoming season in the 12 districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal served by the Cauvery river, he called upon the farmers to take up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation process immediately and complete the same by June-end so that the standing crop could be saved from heavy downpour anticipated during October and November.

Exhorting the government to lift the Mettur dam shutters by June first week instead of the customary June 12, he claimed that adoption of the direct sowing technique for ‘kuruvai’ sowing would help farmers cut down the cultivation costs.

Suggesting that water users associations could be involved in the de-silting of ‘C’ and ‘D’ irrigation channels, the retired official urged that all the de-silting works should be completed well before the release of water for irrigation from the Mettur Dam.

Participating in the meeting, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials said that department had provided 74 agriculture power connections in addition to the target of 2297 farm power connections fixed for the Thanjavur region for the year 2022-23.