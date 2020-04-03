Early ‘kuruvai’ cultivation to start on 30,000 hectares

THANJAVUR

It has been estimated that early ‘kuruvai’ cultivation would to be taken up on 30,000 hectares and pulses such as green gram on 10,000 hectares and sesame on 5,000 hectares in the ‘chithirai pattam’ in Thanjavur district.

To meet the demand for urea in the district 1200 metric tonnes of urea had been moved from Chennai to Thanjavur and the consignment had reached Thanjavur on April 1 by rail. Another consignment of 2000 metric tonnes through rail was expected to reach Thanjavur by this week, official sources added.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has called upon small and marginal farmers in Thanjavur district to utilise the tractors and other farm implements offered free of charges for taking up preparatory works for summer cultivation in their fields.

According to a press release issued by the Joint Director (Agriculture), A.Justin said that the Agriculture Department had entered into an agreement with the JFarm, an agriculture research centre of the Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited, Chennai, to offer this service in view of the difficulties faced by the small and marginal farmers in engaging farmhands for taking up summer cultivation preparatory works due to the COVID-19 virus scare.

Stating that the service would be available for the next 90 days, the JD (Agriculture) said that those in need of this assistance should register their names and the type of implement required through `Uzhavan’ Application or by dialing the toll-free number 18004200100 of JFarm Service Centre or with the JFarm field representative, N.Udayakumar (95973 81420) by indicating the date and time at which they would like to avail this service.

The Massey Fergusan and Eicher tractors and the implements required for preparatory works would be made available to the farmers, he said and added that the ryots could also contact their Block Agriculture Assistant Directors to avail this service.