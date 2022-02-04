Early detection, treatment in focus on Cancer Day

TIRUCHI

04 February 2022 19:21 IST

Healthcare providers observed World Cancer Day on Thursday with programmes to raise awareness about the disease that is said to be the second-leading cause of death worldwide.

Harshamitra Cancer Centre (HCC), along with its affiliate Rose Garden Charitable Trust, conducted various outreach programmes in rural areas and among student populations to remind people of their role in reducing the global impact of cancer.

Working on ‘Close the Care Gap’, this year’s motto of the Union of International Cancer Control, HCC held several online and offline awareness campaigns to educate marginalised sections of society about early detection and management of the disease.

“Every year, cancer kills nearly 10 million people. And most of the mortalities can be prevented if diagnosed early,” G. Govindaraj, surgical oncologist, HCC, said in a statement.

P.Sasipriya Govindaraj, radiation oncologist at HCC, briefed a gathering about the symptoms, detection and types of cancer in Nagamangalam on Thursday. “Besides raising awareness, this special day is also about working together to prevent mortality due to cancer and provide all possible treatments available for all patients,” Dr. Sasipriya said.

At the Government Hospital in Alangudi, Pudukkottai District, a breast cancer screening session was held for 50 women as part of the World Cancer Day programme, presided over by Chief Medical Officer M. Periyasamy.

In his address, Dr. Periyasamy said that a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet are essential to prevent cancer. “More than 13.5 lakh people are affected by cancer in India. The most common reason is smoking and chewing tobacco, alcohol abuse, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

He advised the public to make use of the cancer detection clinics available across government healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu.