‘Early detection and treatment key for ENT health’

K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, launches State-level conference of Association of Otolaryngologists of India

Published - August 16, 2024 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Narayanasamy, third from left, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, releasing the ‘TNAOI Journal of ORL-HNS’ at the conference of Association of Otolaryngologists of India, in Tiruchi on Friday.

K. Narayanasamy, third from left, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, releasing the ‘TNAOI Journal of ORL-HNS’ at the conference of Association of Otolaryngologists of India, in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

There are more number of ear nose throat (ENT) doctors in urban than rural areas and the imbalance must be addressed in the coming years, K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Chennai, said on Friday.

Inaugurating ‘Rock 2024’, the 26th annual State conference of the Association of Otolaryngologists of India (AOI) organised by its Tiruchi chapter here, Dr. Narayanasamy said: “India has a significant number of hearing loss cases. Approximately 63 million people suffer from a significant auditory impairment, and this is a major area of the focus within the ENT speciality. Sinusitis and tonsilitis were the other commonly reported ENT issues. Though we have approximately 12,000 ENT specialists in the country, their practice is more in the urban rather than rural areas. Improving the quality of patients’ lives through early detection and treatment is an important part of ENT care.”

“In a world that is constantly evolving, where new challenges arise and patients expectations grow, we must remain steadfast in our dedication to advancing science and practice of ENT. The significance of this conference lies not only in sharing cutting edge research and technical advancements, but also in the spirit of unity it fosters amongst us,” Dr. Narayanasamy said.

The inaugural ceremony included the launch of TNAOI Journal of ORL-HNS and a Tamil handbook on cochlear implantation. Senior ENT surgeons from the city were honoured for their contribution to the field.

A scientific session to be conducted in Tamil and a pattimandram, a talk show, to be moderated by otorhinolaryngologist Mohan Kameswaran are the highlights of the programmes planned to be held. A host of competitions will be held for consultants and postgraduates with prizes in 10 categories, besides an ENT quiz.

C. Thirumalai Velu, State president, AOI; A. Venguopal, organising president, AOI Tiruchi; and Jawahar Nagasundaram, organising secretary of AOI, spoke.

About 700 medical professionals from ENT specialisation were attending the three-day conference.

