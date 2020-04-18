e-pass system serves residents well

TIRUCHI

At a time when officials find it difficult to enforce personal distancing norms in public places, technology has come in handy to issue e-passes to the needy without any personal interface.

Though no one is supposed to venture out to the streets during the curfew, which has been in force since March 23 so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, the State government had come out with a plan of issuing e-passes to the people on emergency or inevitable circumstances to travel for attending marriages and funerals.

It roped in the services of National Informatics Centre (NIC), which has provided a software for receiving applications and processing and issuing e-passes to the needy.

Under the system, applicants need to log on to the official website of the district administrations and provide required details such as name, address, phone number, mode of travel, purpose of travel and others on the dedicated page created for issuing e-passes. It takes about 10 minutes for submitting the applications. The NIC at the Collector Office receives the applications and forwards them to the Collector for approval. Upon approval, the e-passes are sent to the e-mail address of the applicants, thereby using it while travelling in four-wheelers.

“We issue about 800 to 1,000 e-passes a day. It is a hassle-free process not only for the applicants but also to the officials,” says Collector S. Sivarasu.

He said that it has avoided overcrowding at the Collector Office. If the system was not in place, they would visit the respective offices for passes in large numbers. It would have posed a challenge in maintaining physical distancing norms.

B.V. Sivaraman, Senior Technical Director, NIC, Tiruchi, said that 13,120 e-passes had been issued to the people since April 3. Many of them were for attending funerals. There were people, who got passes on health grounds to consult doctors in other cities or towns.

“There are applicants, who try to get e-passes on flimsy reasons. If we find insufficient and incorrect details, we reject the applications. Only genuine applications are processed,” Mr. Sivaraman said.

The Collector said that there was a provision to issue passes for those who did not have Internet facility. A separate section has been earmarked at the Collector’s Office to issue passes to those visiting in person.