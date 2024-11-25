 />

DYFI stages protest against neglected roads

Published - November 25, 2024 07:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of DYFI stages protest against neglected roads in Perambur panchayat in Kuthalam taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Monday.

Members of DYFI stages protest against neglected roads in Perambur panchayat in Kuthalam taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Perambur village panchayat in Kuthalam taluk staged a novel protest against the panchayat’s “neglect” of roads and other civic infrastructure. The protesters took out a symbolic “funeral procession” to highlight the condition of the infrastructure. 

R. Stalin, DYFI Kuthalam unit secretary, said that Palur, home to over 80 families, has poor road connections as the main route from Perambur to Palur is ridden with potholes. He stressed on the need for immediate repair of the damaged road from Perambur South Street to Melaveethi. He called for the restoration of the public toilet in Perambur Market Street, which has been left in disrepair for several months. The protesters demanded the installation of street lights along the Perambur-Palur route.

The protesters marched through key streets of Perambur, including Market Street, raising slogans to draw attention to these civic issues.

Following the protest, officials from the Rural Development Department in the block held talks with DYFI representatives and assured them that all their demands would be addressed promptly.

