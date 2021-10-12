DVAC team conducts checks at TAFCORN official’s house

PUDUKOTTAI

12 October 2021 21:40 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted checks at the residence of the Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited (TAFCORN), Pudukottai, here on Tuesday.

A 10-member DVAC team headed by the investigating agency's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, launched the operation in the morning and entered the house of TAFCORN Regional Manager Nesamani situated near Machuvadi in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The marathon checks at the residence lasted nearly 12 hours, said the investigating agency sources.

The checks were carried out in Pudukottai in the wake of unaccounted cash, which was allegedly seized from the official and two other persons by a DVAC team near Villupuram on Monday.

Inquiry conducted

The DVAC team conducted inquiry with Mr. Nesamani, who was present at the residence when the check was conducted.

The sources said some documents were seized from Mr. Nesamani's residence.

Thanjavur

Meanwhile, officials of the DVAC Thanjavur detachment unit caught redhanded M. Swaminathan, Manager/Deputy Block Development Officer, panchayat union office, Thanjavur, on Monday when he demanded and accepted ₹9,000 as bribe.

The complainant said the official demanded the bribe for making arrangements to get regularisation order for a few plots at Aravindar Nagar in his (complainant) and his mother name, said a press release.