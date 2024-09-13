ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from Motor Vehicle Inspector office at Manapparai, books a case

Published - September 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team conducted a surprise check at the office of Motor Vehicle Inspector at Manapparai in the district on Thursday and seized ₹1.15 lakh unaccounted cash. 

The check was conducted in the evening during which the DVAC team detected the unaccounted cash and confiscated it. Motor Vehicle Inspector Sathya was present in the office at the time of the check by the DVAC team. A case was booked against her under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday.

Ms. Sathya had been working at Manapparai as a Motor Vehicle Inspector for the past two-and-half years, said DVAC sources. 

