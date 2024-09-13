GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from Motor Vehicle Inspector office at Manapparai, books a case

Published - September 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team conducted a surprise check at the office of Motor Vehicle Inspector at Manapparai in the district on Thursday and seized ₹1.15 lakh unaccounted cash. 

The check was conducted in the evening during which the DVAC team detected the unaccounted cash and confiscated it. Motor Vehicle Inspector Sathya was present in the office at the time of the check by the DVAC team. A case was booked against her under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday.

Ms. Sathya had been working at Manapparai as a Motor Vehicle Inspector for the past two-and-half years, said DVAC sources. 

Published - September 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.