ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes unaccounted cash at RTO office at Srirangam

Published - October 23, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team of Tiruchi unit conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Srirangam here, and seized unaccounted cash from the office premises on Wednesday. 

The sudden operation was launched in the evening during which the DVAC team seized ₹ 68,900 unaccounted cash from the RTO office. The action was carried out based on information and the staff working at the office were inquired following the checks, said DVAC sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US