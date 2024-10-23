GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DVAC seizes unaccounted cash at RTO office at Srirangam

Published - October 23, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team of Tiruchi unit conducted a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Srirangam here, and seized unaccounted cash from the office premises on Wednesday. 

The sudden operation was launched in the evening during which the DVAC team seized ₹ 68,900 unaccounted cash from the RTO office. The action was carried out based on information and the staff working at the office were inquired following the checks, said DVAC sources.

