DVAC seizes illegal cash at District Industries Centre

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the office of the General Manager of District Industries Centre here on Monday and seized ₹3 lakh, which was suspected to be bribe money.

The action was taken based on information that a bribe was being allegedly demanded by General Manager G. Raveendran for releasing subsidy for small scale units, said DVAC sources.

Acting on information, a team of DVAC officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, G. Manikandan conducted a special check at the office of the District Industries Centre in the afternoon and confiscated the cash alleged to have been obtained as bribe.

The team conducted detailed inquiry with Raveendran and Assistant Engineer Kamban. Another team conducted searches at the houses of Ravindran at Woraiyur and Kamban at Tiruverumbur respectively.