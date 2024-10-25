ADVERTISEMENT

DVAC seizes cash from District Fire Officer’s vehicle, office in Tiruchi

Published - October 25, 2024 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team carried out surprise checks at the office of the District Fire Officer near the Combined Court Complex in the city on Friday and seized “unaccounted cash”.

The checks lasted over five hours during which the team seized “unaccounted cash” amounting to ₹87,000 from the vehicle of the District Fire Officer and another ₹10,000 “unaccounted cash” from the office. 

The team conducted inquiries with the District Fire Officer and other officials following the seizure, said DVAC sources. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US