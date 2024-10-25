DVAC seizes cash from District Fire Officer’s vehicle, office in Tiruchi

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team carried out surprise checks at the office of the District Fire Officer near the Combined Court Complex in the city on Friday and seized “unaccounted cash”.

The checks lasted over five hours during which the team seized “unaccounted cash” amounting to ₹87,000 from the vehicle of the District Fire Officer and another ₹10,000 “unaccounted cash” from the office.

The team conducted inquiries with the District Fire Officer and other officials following the seizure, said DVAC sources.