GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC seizes cash from District Fire Officer’s vehicle, office in Tiruchi

Published - October 25, 2024 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) team carried out surprise checks at the office of the District Fire Officer near the Combined Court Complex in the city on Friday and seized “unaccounted cash”.

The checks lasted over five hours during which the team seized “unaccounted cash” amounting to ₹87,000 from the vehicle of the District Fire Officer and another ₹10,000 “unaccounted cash” from the office. 

The team conducted inquiries with the District Fire Officer and other officials following the seizure, said DVAC sources. 

Published - October 25, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.