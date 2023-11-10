DVAC seizes ₹9.7 lakh unaccounted cash from Secretary of Agriculture Market Committee in Tiruchi

November 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi Unit, on Friday conducted a surprise check at the office of the Secretary, Agriculture Market Committee, Tiruchi district, and seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹ 9.7 lakh.

G. Manikandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC, Tiruchi Unit, said a team of officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a surprise check at the office of Tiruchi District Agriculture Market Committee at Palakkarai in the city on Friday afternoon.

During the check, the DVAC team seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹ 90,000 from the office of R. Suresh Babu, 56, Secretary, Agriculture Market Committee, Tiruchi district. Upon his confession, the team took him to his house at Crawford and seized ₹ 8.8 lakh cash, which he had allegedly demanded and obtained from traders as ‘Deepavali collection’.

DVAC sources said Suresh Babu, a native of Tiruvannamalai district, was also the Secretary (in charge) for the Agriculture Market Committee in Tiruppur district. The DVAC team took him under their custody to conduct further investigations.

