DVAC seizes ₹6 lakh unaccounted cash from DIC General Manager’s residence

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) have seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹6 lakh from the house of General Manager, District Industries Centre, G. Raveendran.

The unaccounted cash was confiscated during a house search conducted by the DVAC team at the residence of Raveendran at Woraiyur on Monday.

The house search was done following a surprise check carried out by the DVAC team at the office of the General Manager, District Industries Centre, here on Monday evening during which ₹3 lakh unaccounted cash, suspected to be bribe money, was seized.

DVAC sources said the team also checked the bank lockers of Raveendran at Indian Overseas Bank, Thillai Nagar branch, where they found 110 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 1.25 kg of silver ware. About 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery were also found at the residence of Raveendran.

The sources said during inquiry it also came to light that in addition to owning a house at Woraiyur, Raveendran also owned a flat at Crawford in the city. Raveendran was the General Manager of the District Industries Centre at Tiruchi since 2019. The DVAC registered a case against Raveendran under Section 7 (a) and 7 (b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations would continue.